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01: Aunty K's Qs - Raising Tax for the NHS?
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24 views • September 21, 2018
Pissed off again. What is our PM suggesting when she says she wants to raise taxes for the NHS? That is like pouring water into a bucket filled with holes - it's a waste of time and effort. Here are just three things I can think of, from the top of my head, that could be implemented straight away and save millions!
Watch this video: https://www.real.video/5831261783001
Read 'The Emperor's New Drugs' by Professor Irving Kirsch: https://amzn.to/2NY8hFO
Watch this video: https://www.real.video/5831261783001
Read 'The Emperor's New Drugs' by Professor Irving Kirsch: https://amzn.to/2NY8hFO
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