we must take action at the state level to survive what's coming! _ devvy kidd

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Widely interviewed activist, patriot, and radio veteran of Devvy Kidd returns to ReluctantPreppers to declare that there is a way out from the unconstitutional and illegal stranglehold that the Fed has on us in collusion with the IRS. But the solution she proposes starts at the local and state levels and is a radical departure from dependence on the US dollar!