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LIVING OUTSIDE THE LAW/4 LETTER WORD
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40 views • September 21, 2018
My most watched song. I wrote 'Living Outside the Law' in 1978, and added '4 Letter Word' later, because it was too good to waste. We were offered a deal on 'Living Outside,' but turned it down because we could see debt slavery looming, even at that point.
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