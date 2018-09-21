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Security Robots like R2D2 from Star Wars are HERE!
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9 views • September 21, 2018
Robots have arrived. See for yourself. Thanks for stopping by and checking out my video. Be sure to drop a <3 and comment if you haven't already.
Also, leave a comment telling me what you think about this video.
In addition, the very last video clip is most likely CGI but you know they could easily make something like that. We live in some crazy times. Welcome to the future!
Also, leave a comment telling me what you think about this video.
In addition, the very last video clip is most likely CGI but you know they could easily make something like that. We live in some crazy times. Welcome to the future!
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