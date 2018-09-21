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Meet The First True Linux Smartphone: Librem 5
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481 views • September 21, 2018
Purism, a company known for making high-end Linux laptop with the focus on privacy and free software, has successfully completed a crowdfunding campaign for a brand new smartphone called Librem 5.
More Info: https://puri.sm/shop/librem-5/
https://puri.sm/products
https://puri.sm/why-purism/
More Info: https://puri.sm/shop/librem-5/
https://puri.sm/products
https://puri.sm/why-purism/
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