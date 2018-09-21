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FOUND PRESIDENT TRUMPS WEBSITE TO SEND MESSAGE, HIT SEND, SO HE HAS MY FILE AND TRAITOR FAKE JUDGE' NAME
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19 views • September 21, 2018
OATH TRAITOR FELON & SHOULD ACCORD'N 2 LAW HANGED! YOU R A SWAMP RAT FAKE JUDGE JOSEPH H MCKINLEY, & TRUMP WILL B COMING 4 U. YOUR NAMES BEEN SENT 2 HIM ALONG WI MY CASES WHICH U ILLEGALLY HELD UP & NOW DISMISSED. I HAVE THE GUARANTEE 2 BRING A CASE B 4 COURT FOR REMEDY OF WRONGS COMMITTED AGAINST ME, FOR A TRIAL BY JURY, NOT FOR " YOU " TO DECIDE. GET OFF THAT BENCH YOU TRAITOR SUBVERTING AND TEARING DOWN THIS COUNTRY!
9-21-18 DSCN7641
9-21-18 DSCN7641
Keywords
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