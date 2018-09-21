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Opioid Epidemic began with this
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18 views • September 21, 2018
Lecture from Justin's Lighthouse recovery program. Dr. Lewis describes the emotional and behavioral defects that are typical with addicts during their dysfunctional stages, and offers real solutions on how to change and break from from addiction.
Justin's Lighthouse Recovery has been helping addicts and families for 14 years, with a very high rate of success. Few residential programs are as equipped to reverse the Opioid epidemic as this one.
(www.justinslighthouse.com)
Justin's Lighthouse Recovery has been helping addicts and families for 14 years, with a very high rate of success. Few residential programs are as equipped to reverse the Opioid epidemic as this one.
(www.justinslighthouse.com)
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