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Amethyst Mosaic Earrings
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9 views • September 21, 2018
We are an authentic traditional craftswomens cooperative in Guerrero Mexico, makers of handcrafted jewelry offering a 33% commission for retail and/or wholesale orders. https://artcamp.com.mx/shopping-cart/. For example: to RealVideo. No investment required. This good-will offer would also be good for other good causes. This is a bright new idea: the Artisan Direct Distribution Post-Commercial Model.
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