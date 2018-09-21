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The Week's Matthew Walther Wants to Disarm Police Officers
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13 views • September 21, 2018
"Matthew Walther penned an op-ed recently at The Week calling for the disarmament of American police officers, suggesting instead that times were better when they were armed with whistles instead of guns... to call this a lack of understanding of what police go through would be an incredible understatement." —Dana Loesch
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