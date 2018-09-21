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North: With Guys Like Cuomo in Office, God Help Us
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8 views • September 21, 2018
"All those Americans that died on the beaches of Normandy didn't think that America was anything but great. That's why they went, that's why they served. And they gave their lives to make the future better for all of America. And we've got guys like that in public office? God help us." —LtCol Oliver North, NRA President
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