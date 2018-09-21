ASS ACCESS !!

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23 views • September 21, 2018
Honest Government Ad | Anti Encryption Law
thejuicemedia
Published on Sep 2, 2018
The Australien Government has made an ad about its proposed anti encryption law and it's surprisingly honest and informative.
👉 Defend encryption in Australia, make a submission to the Government by Septmber 10:
https://digitalrightswatch.org.au/201...
🙏 Produced by Patrons of the Juice Media
👉 Ways you can support us to keep making videos:
🔹 Become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/TheJuiceMedia
thejuicemedia
Published on Sep 2, 2018
The Australien Government has made an ad about its proposed anti encryption law and it's surprisingly honest and informative.
👉 Defend encryption in Australia, make a submission to the Government by Septmber 10:
https://digitalrightswatch.org.au/201...
🙏 Produced by Patrons of the Juice Media
👉 Ways you can support us to keep making videos:
🔹 Become a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/TheJuiceMedia
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