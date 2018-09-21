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If Ford Should Have an FBI Investigation, Why Didn't Kopechne?
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13 views • September 21, 2018
"The FBI didn't investigate [the incident at Chappaquiddick]; the Democrats weren't asking for an FBI investigation—probably because they were afraid of what they'd found out about how Mary Jo Kopechne really died. This is total hypocrisy what they're doing." —LtCol Oliver North, NRA President
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