2014 Ancient Knowledge pt. 1-6 *Full Movie* 7 1/2 Hours

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Published on Apr 5, 2014
Sacred Geometry, Ancient Technology, Spirituality, Consciousness, Hidden History, Lost Civilizations, Energy, Coral Castle, Magnetism, Illuminati, Suppression, Religion, Astrology, Numerology, Philosophy, Esoteric and Occult Knowledge, and more...
I have combined all 6 parts, including addendum's, into one video for easier viewing. Please view with an open mind...
This video is shared and created under the fair use for educational purposes act.