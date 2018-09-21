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Progressive Gun Control Kills Again
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403 views • September 21, 2018
"These are the stories that the media loves to bring while always leaving out the important detail that the 'solutions' by Bloomberg progressives failed to stop it. A 38 year old prohibited possessor on probation has been arrested for killing a sheriff's deputy and wounding another officer... a man who was prohibited from owning a gun had one anyway. How? That's not a question anti-gun advocates are interested in answering." —Dana Loesch
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