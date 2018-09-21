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Who Paid for the Women's March Leaders' Guns?
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21 views • September 21, 2018
Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez and Linda Sarsour, the anti-gun, anti-NRA Women's March protest organizers, are surrounded by private armed security as they lead their #NRA2DOJ anti-gun march. Who paid for those firearms? Will The Washington Post or The New York Times give their readers the truth they deserve? Were the guns funded by private donations from anti-gun grassroots protesters? Was it billionaire-backer Michael Bloomberg? Is Women's March as anti-gun as they claim?
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