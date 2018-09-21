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A Sacrificial Heart
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This essay on the reform of the Church is a meditation on sacrifice; the kind we must live in Yeshua, as well as the terrible perversion of it which occurs in the Church.
You can read the full text of this essay right here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/A-Sacrificial-Heart.pdf
To support our work towards holiness and reform in the Body of Messiah please go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
Write me at: [email protected]
You can read the full text of this essay right here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/A-Sacrificial-Heart.pdf
To support our work towards holiness and reform in the Body of Messiah please go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
Write me at: [email protected]
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