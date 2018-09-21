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Farm animals for kids. Animal sounds song. Cartoons for children, toddlers, babies. Learn English
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117 views • September 21, 2018
This is an educational cartoon for children (babies and toddlers). Listen to a joyful background music and learn what farm animals say!
Keywords
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