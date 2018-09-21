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Full Show - Kavanaugh Witch Hunt Explodes Into Flames As Accuser’s Past Is Exposed - 09/20/2018
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882 views • September 21, 2018
Jobless claims filed by Americans have reached a record low. Also, a Friday deadline has been set for the accuser of Trump’s SCOTUS pick to respond on whether she will testify on her allegation of sexual assault by Brett Kavanaugh in the early 80’s. Furthermore, the Senate Judiciary Chairman called out strategically releasing such allegations for political gain. Joining today’s show is citizen-journalist Laura Loomer providing the latest on current events.
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