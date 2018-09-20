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Learn flowers name for kids. Little gardeners How plants grow from seeds cartoon for children
Babeez TV
Babeez TV
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19 views • September 20, 2018
Learn flowers names with little gardeners. This is an educational cartoon for children (toddlers, preschoolers, kindergarten). You will learn how plants grow from seeds. Cute toddlers Noah and Nora have seeds and bulbs. They are putting them in the ground. Then they water them. The Sun warms the seeds and the rain waters them. Finally beautiful flowers come out: purple tulip, yellow daffodil, red rose, white aster, pink chrysanthemum, and orange lily.
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cartoons for childrencartoons for kidscartoons for babiescartoons for toddlerseducational cartoons for kindergartengarden flowers for childrengarden flowers for kidshow flowers grow for kidshow flowers grow for kindergartenhow flowers grow for preschoolershow plants grow from seeds for childrenlearn flowers for childrenlearn flowers for kidslearn flowers name for kidslearning with noah and noraspring cartoons for kids
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