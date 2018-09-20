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O Christmas tree song and the story of Christmas. Cartoon for kids, children, toddlers
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29 views • September 20, 2018
In this cartoon cute kids (toddlers) are singing “O Christmas tree” song while decorating a Christmas tree. They are discussing what kind of gifts they’d like to find under it on Christmas day. Suddenly a tree top – star – lits up by itself and comes down to children and starts telling them the story of Christmas.
Keywords
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