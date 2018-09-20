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VIDEO: See Julian Assange’s Last Message! Humanity Is In Danger
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1298 views • September 20, 2018
A final message from Julian Assange has been released. Julian explains that A.I. is more than just another algorithm and will massively affect the future course of human history. Watch the full video where he answer’s other various questions.
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