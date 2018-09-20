Denali - Live Free or Die Ft. Ron Paul (Operation Paul Revere InfoWars.com Contest)

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Published on Apr 30, 2013
37,054 views
PLEASE VOTE HERE http://www.infowars.com/paulrevere/mu...
"Live Free or Die" Ft. Ron Paul -- Performed by 'Denali' from the album, "Topic of Discussion". Directed by Todd J. Lajoie.
Todd J. Lajoie and Denali's submission to the "Operation Paul Revere InfoWars.com Contest". For more information, please visit www.infowars.com
Denali (Song Writer/Performer):
http://www.facebook.com/pages/DenaliH...
http://www.reverbnation.com/denalih1