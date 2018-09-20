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Transportation sounds for kids learning vehicles. Means of transport first words for toddlers
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997 views • September 20, 2018
In this cartoon for babies you’ll watch 15 means of transportation and hear their sounds. This cartoon focuses on onomatopoeic words–words that imitate sounds. After the spoken onomatopoeic word you will listen to the real noise of a vehicle such as airplane, train, race car, rocket ship, fire truck, etc. We hope that this video will be a fun way to help young children in their speech development. Car goes honk. Rocket goes zoom. Steam engine goes chugga-chugga. Helicopter goes tocotocotoco ...
Keywords
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