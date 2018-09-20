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Animals for kids toddlers babies to learn. What animals say – 2. First words flash cards
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50 views • September 20, 2018
In this cartoon you’ll hear and learn animal noises (sounds). This cartoon focuses on onomatopoeic words–words that imitate sounds. After the spoken onomatopoeic word you will listen to the real animal noise. We hope that this video will be a fun way to help young children in their speech development. What do animals say? Bear goes growl. Dolphin goes splish splash. Dolphin goes click click. Bird goes tweet tweet. Elephant trumpets baraag. Crocodile goes snap snap. Snake goes hiss, etc.
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