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Sounds at home for kids babies. First words for toddlers to read. Onomatopoeia for kids
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52 views • September 20, 2018
In this cartoon for babies you’ll hear 16 different sounds at home. This cartoon focuses on onomatopoeic words–words that imitate sounds. After the spoken onomatopoeic word you will listen to the real noise of an electric appliance such as telephone, door bell, clock, microwave, fridge, kettle, etc. We hope that this video will be a fun way to help young children in their speech development. Clock goes tick tock. Camera goes click. Soup goes blub blub... How does a kettle sound?
Keywords
babeez tvfirst wordsfirst words for babyanimals for babiesanimals for kidsanimals for toddlersанглийский для малышейonomatopoeic wordswhat animals saywhat do animals sayanimal noisesanimal noises for kidsanimals for kids to learnanimals for toddlers to learnflash cardsonomatopoeia for kidslistening gameмалышман тв на английском
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