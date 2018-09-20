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VIDEO: Texas Senate Seat Flips to Red after 139 Years
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3047 views • September 20, 2018
In a major upset, Republican Senate Candidate, Pete Flores, won the Senate seat for the District 19 on September 18, 2018, in San Antonio Texas. This seat hasn't been occupied by a Republican for 139 years.
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