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Animal sounds cartoon for kids toddlers children to learn. First words flash cards
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37 views • September 20, 2018
In this video you’ll watch 15 animals and learn their sounds. We are focusing on onomatopoeic words – words that imitate sounds. We believe that this video will be a fun way to help young children in their speech development. Fish goes “Bubble bubble”. Bee goes “Buzz buzz”. Monkey goes “Oo-oo-oo”. Camel goes “Grunt grunt”.
Cat goes “Purr” and “Meow”. Chick goes “Peep peep”. Cricket goes “Creak creak”. Horse goes “Clip clop”. Lion goes “Roar”. Owl goes “Hoot hoot”. Parrot goes “Squawk squawk”...
Cat goes “Purr” and “Meow”. Chick goes “Peep peep”. Cricket goes “Creak creak”. Horse goes “Clip clop”. Lion goes “Roar”. Owl goes “Hoot hoot”. Parrot goes “Squawk squawk”...
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