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Surprise egg video: SUBMARINE. Cartoons for kids (babies and toddlers)
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24 views • September 20, 2018
“Surprise egg: submarine” is an educational cartoon for babies and toddlers (2 to 3 years old). We open a surprise egg and assemble a yellow toy submarine. The submarine has a propeller at the back which pushes it forward in the water, and a periscope which shows what’s happening above the surface. Our submarine goes under water and explores the underwater world. We sea treasure chest, starfish, pearls, corals… and bubbles. Enjoy classic music and colorful animation.
Keywords
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