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Helicopter for kids video. Toy helicopter from surprise egg. Cartoon for children
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20 views • September 20, 2018
In this educational cartoon for children a surprise egg opens and a toy helicopter is assembled. You'll see what makes a helicopter so special. A helicopter has a big rotor on top that allows it to take off and land vertically. A helicopter can fly in difficult places like mountains where other aircraft cannot. Enjoy real helicopter sound effects, classical music and beautiful landscape made in a play dough like style that most toddlers love.
Keywords
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