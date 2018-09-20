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Airplane for kids toddlers babies. Educational cartoon. Surprise egg toy
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30 views • September 20, 2018
In this cartoon a surprise egg opens and a toy airplane is assembled. Your child will learn its main features - big wings and landing gear and see how it uses a runway in order to pick up speed and get off the ground. Enjoy real airplane sound effects, classical music and bright landscape and clouds made in a play dough like style that most toddlers love.
Keywords
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