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3d shapes for kids children to learn. Platonic solids - regular polyhedra Educational video cartoon
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29 views • September 20, 2018
This video for children presents 5 kinds of special 3d shapes called “Platonic solids”: tetrahedron, icosahedron, hexahedron (or cube), octahedron, and dodecahedron. While 3d shapes are revolving you can see clearly their shape as their faces become transparent and reveal all edges and vertices. It helps young children to visualize these three dimensional shapes.
A Platonic Solid is a 3D shape where each face is the same regular polygon, the same number of polygons meet at each vertex (corner).
A Platonic Solid is a 3D shape where each face is the same regular polygon, the same number of polygons meet at each vertex (corner).
Keywords
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