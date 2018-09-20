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Trains for children: Choo choo train from a surprise egg. Educational cartoon for kids
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28 views • September 20, 2018
In this short 3d cartoon for babies and toddlers a surprise egg opens and a toy choo choo train is assembled. Your child will learn the name of the assembled toy and listen to the train sound effects - sound of a real steam locomotive. The series "Surprise eggs toys" is designed to entertain babies and toddlers and help them learn first words thus enriching their vocabulary and facilitating their speech development.
Keywords
toddlersbabeez tvcartoons for childrensteam locomotiveмультики про машинкиfirst wordseducational videoschoo choo traintrains for children kidsанглийский для детейbabies 1 yearchoo choo train videoenglish for childrenhuevos sorpresakids 3d constructionoeufs surprisesurprise eggssurprise eggs openingsurprise eggs toyssurprise eggs videostoy traintrain sounds effectstransportation for kidsмультик конструктор собираем паровоз
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