© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Space rocket toy from a surprise egg. Educational cartoon for children
Follow
0
Share
Report
24 views • September 20, 2018
In this short educational cartoon a surprise egg opens and a toy space rocket is assembled. Your child will listen rocket launch sound effect, enjoy peaceful music and admire beautiful space scenes, visiting Moon and other planets. The series "Surprise eggs toys" is designed to entertain babies and toddlers and help them learn first words thus enriching their vocabulary and facilitating their speech development.
Keywords
moontoddlersbabeez tvunboxingpreschoolerseducational videoskids 3d constructionoeufs surprisesurprise eggssurprise eggs openingsurprise eggs toyssurprise eggs videosbuild and playcartoons for children kids babies 1 year infantsconstruction game rocket shiprocket ship launchrocket ship launch sound effectspace cartoons for kidsspace for kidsspace for kids cartoonspace rocketspace rocket cartoonspace shiptoy rocket
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.