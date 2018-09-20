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Learn colors and numbers for kids in English. Ring stacker. Cartoons for babies 1 year
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24 views • September 20, 2018
This is a short educational cartoon for babies and toddlers. We are counting stacking rings, learning colors and ordinal numbers (first, second, third, etc). This video contributes to child's language development enriching baby's vocabulary and facilitating speech development. We are learning to build simple sentences to describe a toy.
Keywords
learn englishbabeez tvcartoons for childrenbaby toys for babycartoons for babies 1 yearjouets pour bébélearn to countapprendre les couleurs en anglaiscolorful ringscolors and numbers for kidslearn colors and numberslearn colours and countlearn colours and numberslearn colours for childrenlearn colours for kidslearn colours for toddlerslearn colours in englishordinal numbersring stackerанглийский для детей
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