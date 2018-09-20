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Songs for kids, children. toddlers: Song about hands, teaching good manners to children
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16 views • September 20, 2018
This song about hands teaches children good manners and right conduct, how we should use our hands for good deeds and help with them. It is very joyful, rhythmic and suitable for acting and dancing. Hands can dig holes in the sand, water flowers, cook, draw, play with toys, clap... What else? Write in comments what good deeds our little hands can do!
Keywords
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