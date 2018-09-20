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Educational cartoons for children babies 1 year. Learn baby toys in English
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44 views • September 20, 2018
Learn the names of 5 common baby toys: teddy bear, rubber duck, tumbler toy, drum, and ball. Learn to describe them with simple sentences (learn what each toy can do!). This video may be helpful for young child's speech development.
Keywords
learn englishballdrumbabeez tvcartoons for childrencartoons for kidseducational videos for toddlersbaby toys for babycartoons for babies 1 yearjouets pour bébéfirst wordseducational 3d cartoons for kidscartoon (tv genre)cartoons for children in englishcartoons for infantscartoons for toddlersdrum sticksmy first book of toysrubber ducktoystumbler toyмультики про игрушки
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