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Equal Justice Under Law Or Freedom To Behave Without Consequence?
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169 views • September 20, 2018
Keith Hanson joins Doug Hagmann to discuss the double standard of the left who openly call for the sexual liberation of women in western society while chastising western men who exercise their own sexual liberty.
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