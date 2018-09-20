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Trains for children. Educational cartoons for babies 1 year. Learn wild animals with a ZOO train
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37 views • September 20, 2018
This is an educational cartoon for toddlers and preschoolers. A toy train goes through savanna and carries African animals (bear, tiger, ostrich, and other)! Learn their names and listen to a joyful music!
Keywords
learn englishwild animalsbabeez tvcartoons for babies 1 yearwooden toyslearn animals for toddlerslearn animals in englishучим английскийafrican animalsanimales en ingles para niñosanimals for babiesanimals for childrenanimals for kidsanimals for toddlerschoo choo trainfor babies 1 yearlearn animals for childrenlearn animals names for childrensafari play settoys trainstrains for children kidszoo trainпаровозик чух-чух
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