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Trucks for children kids. Learn numbers. Learn to count 1 to 10. Cartoon for babies
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26 views • September 20, 2018
This is an educational cartoon for babies and toddlers. A toy shape sorter truck brings numbers and boxes of fruits! We are going to learn numbers and count those boxes. Учим цифры на английском.
Keywords
babeez tvjouets pour bébéwooden toyscars trucks for kidsмультики про машинкиbaby toysapprendre les chiffes en anglaisbébé télédessins animés éducatifs pour bébéeducational 3d cartoons for kidslearn digitslearn numbers for toddlers children kidslearn to countlearn to count 1 to 10mizyaka dizyakanombresnumbers for kids kindergartentrieur de formesанглийский для детей малышейгрузовикмалышман твмизяка дизякаучимся считать от 1 до 10
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