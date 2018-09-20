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Fruits for kids children to learn. 3D animated picture show. Cartoons for babies. Learn English
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33 views • September 20, 2018
This yummy picture show is for babies and toddlers. Children will see and learn the names of 10 different fruits.
Keywords
learn englishfruits and vegetablescartoons for babiesучим английскийfirst wordspreschool learningcartoons for children babies 1 year toddlerseducational channeleducational videosfruits and veggies for kidsfruits for kids children to learn toddlerslearn fruits and vegetables in englishmy first book of fruitsspeech development
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