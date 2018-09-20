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Joanie Stahl's Field Notes You tube Channel - Basic Into
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12 views • September 20, 2018
Shalom! This is just a little upload about what you can expect from my weekly videos. I make them short and to the point!
After 43 plus years as an active Christian, I am finally releasing all the many things I have learned and then some. You can go directly to my channel at: http://www.youtube.com/youtube.com/c/joaniestahl
After 43 plus years as an active Christian, I am finally releasing all the many things I have learned and then some. You can go directly to my channel at: http://www.youtube.com/youtube.com/c/joaniestahl
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