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Farm animals video for children toddlers babies. Learn farm animals and their sounds in English
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80 views • September 20, 2018
In this educational cartoon for babies and toddlers a toy tractor brings farm animals to the farm! Animals are inserted into the shape sorter barn. Listen to the sounds made by 13 different farm animals and learn their names! All models in this cartoon are computer models, not real toys :)
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