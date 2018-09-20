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SPECIAL REPORT! The War is ON!
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55 views • September 20, 2018
Corporate owned Main Stream News, Globalist Technocracies, Lying Politicians, are scared to death now that Trump has played an Ace. He is declassifying the Russian Investigation Documents.
Democrats have seen these. They have known the truth for over a year. So has the NYT. Soon you will know that they knew and lied about the illegal FISA warrants, and that Russian Collusion was a lie.
Now, they are going to be exposed.
Democrats have seen these. They have known the truth for over a year. So has the NYT. Soon you will know that they knew and lied about the illegal FISA warrants, and that Russian Collusion was a lie.
Now, they are going to be exposed.
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