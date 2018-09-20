© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cartoons for babies. What do the animals say? Animal sounds for kids. Learn English
Follow
0
Share
Report
58 views • September 20, 2018
In this educational cartoon your child will listen and learn the sounds of 18 farm and wild animals. There will be presented 18 onomatopoeias – the words which imitate the animal noises.
What do the animals say? The cat says meow-meow. The sheep says baa-baa. The horse says neigh-neigh. The dog says woof-woof. The sparrow says cheep-cheep. The rooster says cock-a-doodle-doo. The hen says cluck-cluck. The goose says honk-honk. The turkey says gobble-gobble. The goat says maa-maa, etc.
What do the animals say? The cat says meow-meow. The sheep says baa-baa. The horse says neigh-neigh. The dog says woof-woof. The sparrow says cheep-cheep. The rooster says cock-a-doodle-doo. The hen says cluck-cluck. The goose says honk-honk. The turkey says gobble-gobble. The goat says maa-maa, etc.
Keywords
learn englishbabeez tvcartoons for childrencartoons for babies 1 yearwooden toysanimals voices soundsfarm animals and their sounds for children babies toddlersfarm animals for childrenfarm animals for kidsfarm animals for kids to learnfarm animals for preschoolfarm animals for toddlersfirst wordsfirst words for babyfirst words for kidspreschool learningtoy animalswhat do the animals sayкак говорят животные
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.