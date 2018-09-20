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QUIZ 1 2 Hvor stor en JFK er er DU Her er de første 30 spørgsmål med kommentarer.
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3 views • September 20, 2018
Genuploaded fra YouTube: https://youtu.be/4QIVlMAyr2w --- Mads' kanal på YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC63niCOiJmpPgBcLk2D9wmA
Lær mere om partiet JFK21, dets mærkesager og målsætninger: WWW.JFK21.DK
JFK21 på Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jfk21
Lær mere om partiet JFK21, dets mærkesager og målsætninger: WWW.JFK21.DK
JFK21 på Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jfk21
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