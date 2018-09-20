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Why Big Oil Conquered The World
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71 views • September 20, 2018
The 20th century was the century of oil. From farm to fork, factory to freeway, there is no aspect of our modern life that has not been shaped by the oil industry. But as the "post-carbon" era of the 21st century comes into view, there are those who see this as the end of the oiligarchy. They couldn't be more wrong. This is the remarkable true story of the world that Big Oil is creating, and how they plan to bring it about.
https://www.corbettreport.com/bigoil/
https://www.corbettreport.com/bigoil/
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