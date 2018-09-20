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Medical Files Implicate Dem Rep. Keith Ellison In Sexual Assault
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541 views • September 20, 2018
Laura Loomer joins Alex Jones to discuss the desperate tactics of the left to smear conservatives in order to win back back power in the midterms. Although she is Jewish, Laura has even been accused of being anti-semitic.
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