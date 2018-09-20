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Kevin Shipp - Former CIA Officer Explains The Shadow Government - The Hagmann Report
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69 views • September 20, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/4NAz4cnoj7w
The best breakdown of the "Shadow Government" given by a former CIA officer.
https://www.fortheloveoffreedom.net/
The best breakdown of the "Shadow Government" given by a former CIA officer.
https://www.fortheloveoffreedom.net/
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