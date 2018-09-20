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The British Empire Wants You To Be Stupid
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31 views • September 20, 2018
Reuploaded from YouTube: https://youtu.be/KoLDwKd6NW8
March 26, 1994 historian & author Anton Chaitkin speaking in Long Beach California. Starting from a shooting massacre in Hebron during a religious service, Chaitkin describes the various means by which the British Empire since the Venetian takeover in the 18th Century has used to control and brainwash people.
March 26, 1994 historian & author Anton Chaitkin speaking in Long Beach California. Starting from a shooting massacre in Hebron during a religious service, Chaitkin describes the various means by which the British Empire since the Venetian takeover in the 18th Century has used to control and brainwash people.
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