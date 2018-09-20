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Nuances of Redemption
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5 views • September 20, 2018
09/19/18-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
For a Greater Appreciation of the Price of the Penalty for Our Sin, We Look at Three of the Greek Words Translated "Redeemed": Agorazo, Exagorazo, and Lutroo. Bible: 1 Corinthians 7:23
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
For a Greater Appreciation of the Price of the Penalty for Our Sin, We Look at Three of the Greek Words Translated "Redeemed": Agorazo, Exagorazo, and Lutroo. Bible: 1 Corinthians 7:23
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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